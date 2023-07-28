Marufa overjoyed with her SSC result

Bangladesh women’s team pacer Marufa Akter was overjoyed after passing the SSC examination with a GPA of 4.06 in the Arts discipline.
The results of this year’s SSC and Equivalent exams were published at 11:00am on Friday. Marufa had sat in the examination from Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP).
“I couldn’t prepare too well for the exam due to cricket practice. I feared I won’t do that well in the exam. But I’m really happy with my result. Everyone please pray for me so that I can continue my studies alongside cricket,” Marufa said on Friday.
Marufa’s father Md Aimullah was also proud of her daughter’s result “I’m really satisfied by the result my daughter achieved while playing and studying at the same time. Please pray for my daughter, so that she can get ever better results in the future.”
Marufa lives in the Masterpara area of Kadikhol village in Songolshi union in Nilphamari district. Marufa excelled in the Under-19 level before making her way into the national women’s team.
Marufa performed really well in Bangladesh’s recently concluded series against the India women’s team. The right-arm pacer was the highest wicket-taker in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series with seven wickets.
She took the final wicket in the third ODI against India which tied the match and the series 1-1.