2027 ODI World Cup: See the groups and full schedule
Bangladesh have been drawn in the same group as co-hosts South Africa at the 2027 World Cup. In Group B, Bangladesh will be joined by New Zealand, Sri Lanka, England and another team that will come through the qualifiers.
The World Cup will begin on 2 October next year, with Bangladesh playing their first match on 8 October. Bangladesh’s opening opponents will be 2019 champions England, with the match to be played in Windhoek, Namibia. The groups and schedule were announced in Cape Town on Thursday.
The top three teams from each six-team group will qualify for the Super Seven stage. The fourth-placed team in each group could also make it through. The better-performing fourth-placed team from the two groups will advance as the seventh team. After the Super Seven stage, which will be played in a league format, the top four teams will reach the semi-finals. The final will then be held in Johannesburg on 21 November.
Ten of the 14 teams for the World Cup have already been confirmed. Of the three co-hosts, South Africa and Zimbabwe will qualify directly for the group stage. The other co-host, Namibia, will have to go through the qualifiers. Two-time world champions West Indies will also have to play in the qualifiers.
Four teams will qualify for the World Cup from the qualifying stage. The champions of the qualifiers will go directly into the group stage. The other three teams will play in the first round under the Super Series format. The team finishing top of the three-team league in that round will then qualify for the group stage.
If Bangladesh progress from the group stage the dates and venues of their Super Seven matches have not yet been decided. In Bangladesh’s group, if any of the four seeded teams—England (A4), New Zealand (B1), South Africa (B2) and Sri Lanka (B3)—are eliminated, Bangladesh will take that team’s place.
Who is in which group?
Group A: India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A. Group B: Bangladesh, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, England and Qualifier B.
Date - Match - Venue
7 October 2027- India vs Australia - Cape Town
8 October 2027 - Pakistan vs Afghanistan - Showani
8 October 2027 - England vs Bangladesh - Windhoek
9 October 2027- Zimbabwe vs Qualifier A- Bulawayo
9 October 2027 - South Africa vs New Zealand - Cape Town
10 October 2027 - India vs Pakistan - Johannesburg
10 October 2027 - Sri Lanka vs Qualifier B- Windhoek
11 October 2027 - Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan - Bulawayo
12 October 2027 - Australia vs Qualifier A - Paarl
12 October 2027 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh - Kugompo
13 October 2027 - England vs Sri Lanka - Windhoek
13 October 2027 - South Africa vs Qualifier B - Paarl
14 October 2027 - India vs Afghanistan - Showani
15 October 2027 - Pakistan vs Qualifier A - Bloemfontein
15 October 2027 - Zimbabwe vs Australia - Harare
16 October 2027 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Durban
16 October 2027 - South Africa vs England - Gqeberha
17 October 2027 - India vs Qualifier A - Bloemfontein
17 October 2027 - New Zealand vs Qualifier B - Harare
18 October 2027 - Australia vs Afghanistan - Kugompo
19 October 2027 - Zimbabwe vs Pakistan - Harare
19 October 2027 - South Africa vs Bangladesh - Durban
20 October 2027 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - Johannesburg
20 October 2027 - England vs Qualifier B - Harare
21 October 2027 - Afghanistan vs Qualifier A - Kugompo
22 October 2027 - Australia vs Pakistan - Paarl
22 October 2027 - South Africa vs Sri Lanka - Johannesburg
23 October 2027 - England vs New Zealand - Gqeberha
23 October 2027 - Bangladesh vs Qualifier B - Showani
24 October 2027 - Zimbabwe vs India - Victoria Falls