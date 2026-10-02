2027 ODI World Cup: See the groups and full schedule

The top three teams from each six-team group will qualify for the Super Seven stage. The fourth-placed team in each group could also make it through. The better-performing fourth-placed team from the two groups will advance as the seventh team. After the Super Seven stage, which will be played in a league format, the top four teams will reach the semi-finals. The final will then be held in Johannesburg on 21 November.

Ten of the 14 teams for the World Cup have already been confirmed. Of the three co-hosts, South Africa and Zimbabwe will qualify directly for the group stage. The other co-host, Namibia, will have to go through the qualifiers. Two-time world champions West Indies will also have to play in the qualifiers.