India's Kohli says 2027 ODI World Cup will be his last

Virat Kohli said Saturday that next year's ODI World Cup will be his last, with the India batting great determined to lift the trophy one more time.

The 37-year-old, who plays only the 50-over format after retiring from Test and ODI cricket, said the 2027 tournament in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia would be his final World Cup appearance.

"For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India," Kohli told broadcaster JioStar ahead of a three-match ODI series against the West Indies starting on Sunday.

"That is my motivation... to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup and whatever it takes," he said.