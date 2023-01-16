Bangladesh girls post 165 against Sri Lanka

Dalia Akter, the player of the match during Bangladesh’s win against Australia in the first match was also impressive as she remained not out of 36 off 27 but the standout perfomer was Shorna Akter.

Shorna, who turned into 16 just a fortnight ago, played a special knock showing aggressive intent from the word go to pick up a fifty off just 28 balls with the aid of three fours and two sixes.

Thanks to her the unbroken third wicket partnership added 86 runs from 51 balls and push the total well past 150-run mark.