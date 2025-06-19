Bangladesh all out for 495 against Sri Lanka

Fast bowler Asitha Fernando finished with four wickets as Sri Lanka wrapped up Bangladesh’s first innings for 495 early on day three of the opening Test in Galle on Thursday, capping off a dramatic late-order collapse.

Bangladesh, resuming at 484 for nine, added just 11 runs before folding in 16 deliveries.

Last man Nahid Rana feathered a short ball to wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis as Asitha completed a return of 4-86 from his 29.4 overs.