Naseem four-for blows away Dhaka

Comilla Victorians’ newest recruit Naseem Shah had a dream debut for the franchise as he claimed a four-wicket haul to help ensure a dominant 60-run victory against Dhaka Dominators in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

Naseem finished with 4-12 in his four overs to restrict Dhaka to 104-9 in 20 overs.

The Pakistani pacer, who was initially supposed to play for Khulna Tigers but was later signed up by Comilla right before his arrival to Bangladesh, dismissed Mizanur Rahman (five), Mohammad Mithun (three), Muktar Ali (nine) and Amir Hamza (0).