1st Test
Bangladesh quick Hasan reduces Australia to 74-4 at lunch
Bangladesh quick bowler Hasan Mahmud took two wickets on Thursday to reduce Australia to 74-4 at lunch after the hosts won the toss and chose to bat on the opening day of the first Test in Darwin.
Cameron Green fell on the last ball of the session for 13 leaving Steve Smith not out on seven at the other end, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey due in next.
Australia went into the Test with a full-strength team and were expected to have little trouble against a Bangladesh side that were well-beaten by a Cricket Australia XI in their only warm-up match.
But Bangladesh's opening bowlers were impressive early, with both Taskin Ahmed and Hasan keeping a disciplined line and length on a slow pitch.
Hasan troubled both openers, Travis Head and Jake Weatherald, and made the breakthrough with the score on 45 in the 12th over.
Weatherald, on 23, had a huge swipe at a ball outside off stump and only managed a thick edge to wicketkeeper Litton Das.
Hasan struck again soon after, Head chopping on for 22 to leave Australia 52-2.
Bangladesh then saw a huge opportunity go begging when Smith, on two, edged Ebadot Hossain to third slip where Tanzid Hasan spilled the chance.
Smith had a second escape next over when he got a thick edge off Taskin only for the ball to fly through a vacant third slip.
Marnus Labuschagne, on one, wasn't so fortunate.
He poked at an Ebadot ball outside off stump and edged to Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto at second slip, leaving Australia 61-3.
Green came in and played some big shots before chipping Taskin to short midwicket where Mushfiqur Rahim took an easy catch.