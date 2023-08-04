The good, the bad and the ugly of Tamim’s captaincy

1244 days. That’s how long Tamim Iqbal was the One-Day International (ODI) captain of the Bangladesh cricket team.

Tamim had big shoes to fill when he was named as the successor of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the most successful captain in the country’s cricket, on 8 March 2020.

In the 1244 days that followed, Tamim went through his fair shares of ups and downs as captain. Tamim was the captain during the tumultuous Covid-19 period where the entire cricketing world had come to a halt. He led Bangladesh to historic victories and in embarrassing defeats. He also couldn’t stop his dirty laundry from getting exposed for all to see.

Prothom Alo now takes a look at the good, the bad and the ugly of Tamim Iqbal the captain.