Rain delays toss in India v Pakistan

AFP
New York, India
Fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 09, 2024 in New York, New York.AFP

The toss for the T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan was delayed due to light rain at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The rain began to fall about 90 minutes before the scheduled start time of 10:30 local (14:30 GMT) with the 34,000 capacity venue around half full.

Babar Azam of Pakistan warms up prior to the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 09, 2024 in New York, New York
AFP

Organisers said a pitch inspection would be held at 10:15 am.

India won their opening game against Ireland while Pakistan are still reeling from a shock defeat at the hands of co-hosts USA.

