Rain delays toss in India v Pakistan
The toss for the T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan was delayed due to light rain at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
The rain began to fall about 90 minutes before the scheduled start time of 10:30 local (14:30 GMT) with the 34,000 capacity venue around half full.
Organisers said a pitch inspection would be held at 10:15 am.
India won their opening game against Ireland while Pakistan are still reeling from a shock defeat at the hands of co-hosts USA.