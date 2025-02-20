Towhid hits ton as Bangladesh reach 228 after 35-5 against India

Towhid Hridoy struck his first ODI century and with Jaker Ali helped Bangladesh reach 228 from 35-5 against India as the two teams opened their Champions Trophy campaign on Thursday in Dubai.

India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami returned figures of 5-53 after Bangladesh elected to bat first but lost half their side in the ninth over.

Towhid, who made 100, and Jaker, who hit 68, put on 154 runs to boost the total, albeit with some assistance from sloppy Indian fielding including two dropped catches.