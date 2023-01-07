Khulna post paltry 113-8 against Dhaka

An insipid batting performance from Khulna Tigers meant they could only put 113-8 on the scoreboard against Dhaka Dominators in both team’s opening match of the ninth Bangladesh Premier League at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Skipper Yasir Ali top scored for Khulna with 24 off 25 balls while Pakistani batter Azam Khan (18 off 12), local all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin (19 off 28), Sabbir Rahman (11 not out off 11) and Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz (10 off three) chipped in with small contributions.