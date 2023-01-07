Khulna post paltry 113-8 against Dhaka

Dhaka captain Nasir Hossain had opted to bowl first after a 30-minute delayed start due to excessive fog.
His bowlers proved him right, with pacer Al-Amin Hossain leading the attack and finishing with 4-28. Nasir himself claimed 2-29 with his off-spin while left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny took 2-24.
Khulna’s innings got off the wrong foot, as they lost Sharjeel Khan (seven), Munim Shariar (four) and Tamim Iqbal (eight) inside the powerplay.
Azam tried to conjure up a counterattack, hitting three fours in his 12-ball stay, before Arafat rattled his stumps to reduce Khulna to 49-4.
Yasir and Saifuddin tried to build a base with a steady partnership. But both batters departed when their team needed them to accelerate.
Yasir hit Nasir for a six but got caught in the very next ball and Saifuddin lost his wicket to Al-Amin.
Wahab’s four and six in the last over against Al-Amin pushed Khulna’s total near 120.