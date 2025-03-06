Mushfiqur says bye on Facebook, receives guard of honour at Mirpur

Mushfiqur entered the field for Mohammedan against Rupganj Tigers in a match of Dhaka Premier League. Mohammedan won the toss and decided to bowl. This wicketkeeper batsman received a guard of honour from his teammates when he entered the field wearing pads and gloves.

Before the match started, Mohammedan cricketers stood in two rows, and Mushfiqur entered the field through the middle. However, he had some of his teammates from the national team by his side here. His long-time teammates Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah and Mehedi Hasan Miraj are also playing for Mohammedan. They were also present during the guard of honor.

Mushfiqur Rahim has ended a vibrant career in ODIs. He has played highest, 274 matches for Bangladesh in this edition. Mushfiqur, has scored the highest number of runs with 7,795 at an average of 36.42 after Tamim Iqbal. With nine centuries, he’s also trailing Tamim (14) on the list of highest centuries.