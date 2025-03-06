Mushfiqur Rahim retires from ODI

The right-handed wicketkeeper batter played his first ODI in 2006 against Zimbabwe in Harare. Since then, he has established himself as one of the most regular faces in the Bangladesh setup.

He represented Bangladesh in 274 ODIs—most by any Bangladeshi in this format.

Mushfiqur scored 7795 runs in this format with 9 centuries and 49 fifties. He has 243 catches and 56 stumpings too.

Mushfiqur’s recent performance has been below average, which might have played a role in his decision to retire.