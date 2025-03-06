Mushfiqur Rahim retires from ODI
Bangladesh star batter Mushfiqur Rahim announced his retirement from ODI cricket. He announced his retirement through a social media post on Wednesday night.
“I am announcing my retirement from the ODI format as of today,” he wrote. “Alhamdulillah for everything. While our achievements may have been limited on a global level, one thing is certain: whenever I stepped onto the field for my country, I gave more than 100 per cent with dedication and honesty.”
The right-handed wicketkeeper batter played his first ODI in 2006 against Zimbabwe in Harare. Since then, he has established himself as one of the most regular faces in the Bangladesh setup.
He represented Bangladesh in 274 ODIs—most by any Bangladeshi in this format.
Mushfiqur scored 7795 runs in this format with 9 centuries and 49 fifties. He has 243 catches and 56 stumpings too.
Mushfiqur’s recent performance has been below average, which might have played a role in his decision to retire.
“The last few weeks have been very challenging for me, and I have come to realise that this is my destiny,” he wrote on his social media, adding, “I would like to deeply thank my family, friends, and my fans, for whom I have played cricket for the last 19 years.”
Mushfiqur also retired from T20Is earlier in September 2022. He will now only play Test cricket for Bangladesh and continue playing in the domestic circuit.