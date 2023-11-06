There are eleven ways a batter can get out in cricket - caught, bowled, LBW, stumped, hit wicket, run out, timed out, handled the ball, obstructing the field, and hit the ball twice.
But international cricket saw the first instance of timed out when Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews was dismissed in that manner against Bangladesh during their World Cup match at Delhi.
It was the second ball of the 25th over and Shakib al Hasan was bowling. Experienced Sri Lankan took a wrong helmet and was late to arrive in the crease while asking another helmet from the boundary. Bangladesh appealed and the umpire gave the timed out!
So, what is timed out?
According to MCC: After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within three minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out."
The dismissal was seen several times in domestic cricket but first time such happened in an international match. The dismissal depends on the discretion of the umpire upon the appeal of the opposing skipper. Had Shakib al Hasan withdrawn the appeal the batter would not be declared out.