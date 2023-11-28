Bangladesh bat against New Zealand in Sylhet Test

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test of their two-match series on Wednesday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Bangladesh are fielding a rather inexperience side with few young players and 21-year batter Shahadat Hossain making his debut.
Both the team commences their new cycle of World Test Championship with this match.
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (capt) and Ajaz Patel
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam and Shahadat Hossain