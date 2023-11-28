Cricket

Bangladesh bat against New Zealand in Sylhet Test

Sports Correspondent
Sylhet
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain and New Zealand's Tim Southee during the toss in Sylhet International Stadium on 28 NovemberShamsul Hoque

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test of their two-match series on Wednesday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh are fielding a rather inexperience side with few young players and 21-year batter Shahadat Hossain making his debut.

Both the team commences their new cycle of World Test Championship with this match.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (capt) and Ajaz Patel

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan,  Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim,  Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz,  Nayeem Hasan,  Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam and Shahadat Hossain

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Cricket