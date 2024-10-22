Bangladesh battle at 101-3 as South Africa threaten innings defeat

Bangladesh were battling to save the first Test against South Africa on Tuesday after reaching 101-3 at stumps and still needing another 101 to avoid an innings defeat.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy (38) and Mushfiqur Rahim (31) were unbeaten at the end of play in Mirpur.

Their 42-run stand for the fourth wicket also made Mushfiqur the first Bangladeshi to cross 6,000 career Test runs.

South Africa were all out for 308 in their first innings of 308, which secured a 202-run lead for the visitors thanks to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne's century.

"It is probably the toughest conditions I have played under in terms of heat and humidity," Verreynne said.