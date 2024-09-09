Sri Lanka serene at 94-1, chasing 219, after England flame out

Sri Lanka romped to 94-1 before bad light stopped play on Sunday, needing 125 more runs to secure a well-deserved turnaround victory in the third test against England and avoid a 3-0 series whitewash.

Pathum Nissanka led the way with a sparkling 53 not out, making hay in the late evening sunshine after England had earlier been put to the sword under floodlights during a chaotic third day at the Oval.

The visitors seem set to claim victory on Monday, barring yet another twist in a test match full of them.

England swiftly squandered a first innings lead of 62 with a tired display of top-order slogging, and then almost redeemed themselves thanks to one of their new stars.