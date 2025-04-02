Brathwaite quits as West Indies Test skipper, Hope takes white-ball charge

Kraigg Brathwaite quit as West Indies Test captain on Monday after four years in charge while ODI skipper Shai Hope was handed leadership of the T20 team, officials said.

The 32-year-old Brathwaite, who is two matches shy of reaching the 100-Test mark, led the team to a first Test victory in Australia in 27 years with an eight-run win in Brisbane last year.

Earlier this season, he was in charge when the West Indies won a Test match in Pakistan for the first time in nearly 35 years.

A dogged and disciplined opening batsman, Brathwaite has accumulated 5,935 runs in Tests with 12 centuries and 31 fifties but at an average of just over 33.