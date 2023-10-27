'Nothing for bowlers' at World Cup batting paradise: Taskin

Bangladesh spearhead Taskin Ahmed said Friday "there's nothing much for bowlers" at the World Cup as runs flow in India's batting paradise.

The 28-year-old Taskin returns to the Bangladesh side for Saturday's clash with the Netherlands after being rested to nurse a shoulder niggle.

Both Bangladesh and the Dutch have just one win each against four losses and another defeat at Eden Gardens will almost certainly signal the end of their slim semi-final hopes.