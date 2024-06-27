Rain delays England-India semi-final

A 10 overs-per-side match is required for a result in the knockout stage. But if the game is washed out, India will play South Africa in Saturday's final in Barbados as a result of topping their Super Eights group.

India have to yet lose a match at the 20-over tournament but the only Test side that England have defeated on their way to the last four are co-hosts the West Indies.

Thursday's match is a repeat of the 2022 semi-final in Adelaide, where England hammered India by 10 wickets before defeating Pakistan in the final.