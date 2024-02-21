Afghanistan post 209 for five in third Sri Lanka T20

Afghanistan scored 209 for five in the third T20 match against hosts Sri Lanka on Wednesday, as they tried to salvage pride with a win in the last game of the multi-format tour.

Afghanistan, after electing to bat first, hit out with an electric start reaching 50 in only 24 balls.

The openers added 88 runs for the first wicket in 44 balls, before off-spinner Akila Dananjaya provided the breakthrough -- trapping Hazratullah Zazai leg before wicket.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dropped twice -- on 22 and 58 -- but eventually his luck ran out.