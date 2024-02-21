Afghanistan post 209 for five in third Sri Lanka T20
Afghanistan scored 209 for five in the third T20 match against hosts Sri Lanka on Wednesday, as they tried to salvage pride with a win in the last game of the multi-format tour.
Afghanistan, after electing to bat first, hit out with an electric start reaching 50 in only 24 balls.
The openers added 88 runs for the first wicket in 44 balls, before off-spinner Akila Dananjaya provided the breakthrough -- trapping Hazratullah Zazai leg before wicket.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dropped twice -- on 22 and 58 -- but eventually his luck ran out.
He was dismissed for 70 trying to clear the long-on boundary. He faced 43 balls and hit seven fours and a six.
Matheesha Pathirana, with two wickets in two balls in the penultimate over of the innings, checked the run flow, but Afghanistan looked relieved after scoring over 200 runs.
Sri Lanka have already secured the three-match T20 series after winning the first two games, the first by four runs, and the second by 72 runs.
Sri Lanka also won the one-off Test match against Afghanistan and the one-day international series in a 3-0 clean sweep.
Sri Lanka's fielding had been superb throughout the series but in the final game they were sloppy.
The bowlers also struggled with their lines and conceded 11 wides.
Both sides made four changes each from the last game.