Soumya hits superb century for Bangladesh, New Zealand chase 292

Bangladesh hope to level the series by ending a miserable streak, having lost all their 17 previous 50-over matches on New Zealand soil.

After being bowled for a duck in Dunedin, Sarkar bounced back in Nelson to pepper the boundary with 22 fours and two sixes.

It was the second-highest ODI tally by a Bangladesh batter, just short of the 176 Litton Das scored against Zimbabwe in March 2020.

Sarkar held his nerve as the Black Caps bowlers struck hard, taking three early wickets. Seamer Jacob Duffy claimed two for just 15 runs when he had Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das caught.