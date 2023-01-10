Rohit, Kohli return for India as Sri Lanka bowl first

All-format skipper Rohit Sharma returns to lead India alongside star batsman Virat Kohli – both of whom were rested in the Twenty20 series, which the hosts won 2-1.
Mohammed Shami leads the pace attack in the absence of the injured Jasprit Bumrah as India prepare for this year's ODI World Cup at home.
Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik are the other two pace bowlers.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka