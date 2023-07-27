Australia bowl first as Murphy recalled for Ashes finale

Australia captain Pat Cummins won his first toss of the series as he decided to bowl in the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at The Oval on Thursday.

The overcast conditions promised to assist fast bowler Cummins and his fellow quicks as Australia looked to secure their first Ashes series win in England in 22 years.

Australia off-spinner Todd Murphy replaced all-rounder Cameron Green in the only change to either side after England had the better of a rain-affected draw in last week's fourth Test at Old Trafford.

That result meant Australia, as the holders, retained the Ashes at 2-1 up with one to play regardless of the outcome of this week's finale in London.

But if they avoid defeat at The Oval, Cummins's men will become the first Australia side since Steve Waugh's celebrated 2001 team to have won an Ashes series in England.

"We're going to have a bowl because there is cloud overhead and the wicket looks like it is a good wicket," said Cummins at the toss.

"It is a similar side to who played four years ago, we finished that Test wishing we'd gone one better (the 2019 Ashes ended in a 2-2 draw following an England win at The Oval) so that is ahead of us."