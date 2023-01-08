Is Zakir Hasan Bangladesh’s next all-format batsman?

Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers is widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best, batsmen in modern cricket. However, it would be difficult to explain why he is seen in such high regard using plain statistics.

The Protea batter is the 21st highest run-getter in Tests, 17th in the ODI run-scorers list and 36th in T20Is. He is not part of the prestigious 10,000 runs club in either Tests or ODIs nor does he have a place in the top five century scorers in any format.

Still, De Villiers’ is regarded as one of the best players to ever pick up a cricket bat. The biggest reason behind that is his adaptability.