Marques Ackerman hit an aggressive century as South Africa bounced back on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

The left-handed Ackerman struck 157 off 164 balls as South Africa made 287 for four in reply to Bangladesh's first innings of 400.

Ackerman, in his third Test, and the recalled Zubayr Hamza, who made 83, put on 202 for the second wicket. They came together after the experienced Aiden Markram was caught behind off Hasan Mahmud for four in the second over of South Africa's innings.