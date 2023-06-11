Cummins eyes 'legacy-defining' Ashes after Australia's WTC glory

Australia captain Pat Cummins is aiming for a "legacy-defining" Ashes series in England after leading his side to victory against India in the World Test Championship final.

Cummins's men succeeded inaugural WTC champions New Zealand as international cricket's premier red-ball team with a 209-run rout of India at The Oval.

The success was an ideal boost five days out from the first Test against arch-rivals England at Edgbaston, with Cummins bidding to become the first Australia skipper to oversee an away Ashes series win since Steve Waugh back in 2001.

"Whether we like it or not, Ashes series tend to define eras and teams," said Cummins.

"An Ashes (in England) is bloody hard to win. It's been 20-odd years so it's not going to be easy. If we win, that is legacy-defining stuff."

Australia's WTC victory was the culmination of a two-year programme of Tests that saw them win 12 out of 20 matches, with five draws and just three defeats.