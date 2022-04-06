Cricket

Dhaka Premier League

Abahani beat perennial foes Mohammedan

Prothom Alo English Desk
Abahani's Afif Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain celebrate after beating arh-rival Mohammedan at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on 5 April, 2022
Abahani's Afif Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain celebrate after beating arh-rival Mohammedan at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on 5 April, 2022Prothom Alo

Abahani Limited got a much-needed boost to keep them in top three positions of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after beating old foes Mohammedan Sporting Club by six wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, reports BSS.

The victory, which extended their dominance over the traditional arch-rival, was their sixth victory in the eighth match. Mohammedan's fifth defeat on the other hand left them in limbo to confirm the super league spot.

Riding on three half-centuries from Jaker Ali, Hanuma Vihari, captain Mosaddek Hossain and a fluent 48 not out from Afif Hossain, Abahani snatched the victory comfortably.

Mohammedan, who were invited to bat first, posted 255 before being all out in 49 overs. Abahani comfortably gunned down the target in 46.2 overs, making 256-4.

Vihari who hit a century in the last match, scored 59 and steadied the ship after Abahani were reduced to 39-2, losing Munim Shahriar for 31 and Naim Shiekh for naught.

Jaker Ali gave him the company and together they shared 98-run to keep Abahani aloft. Jaker Ali was out on 60.

Captain Mosaddek then struck a brilliant unbeaten knock of 52 from just 37 balls with four fours and four sixes to hasten the victory. He was ably supported by Afif Hossain, who also played a similar attacking knock of 48 not out of 38 with four fours and two sixes.

Afif also took 2-36 in Mohammedan's innings to contribute with both batting and bowling. He was later adjudged man of the match.

But the wrecker-in-chief of Mohammedan was Tanzim Hasan Sakib who claimed 3-36 to scythe down their top order.

Pakistan recruit Mohammad Hafeez was the top-scorer for Mohammedan with 70 while Ruyel Miah made 51. Mahmudullah Riyad was the other notable contributor with 42. Opener Rony Talukdar added 34. However apart from them no batters could stand tall despite getting a nice platform to bludgeon Abahani bowling.

