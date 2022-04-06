Abahani beat perennial foes Mohammedan

Abahani Limited got a much-needed boost to keep them in top three positions of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after beating old foes Mohammedan Sporting Club by six wickets at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, reports BSS.

The victory, which extended their dominance over the traditional arch-rival, was their sixth victory in the eighth match. Mohammedan's fifth defeat on the other hand left them in limbo to confirm the super league spot.

Riding on three half-centuries from Jaker Ali, Hanuma Vihari, captain Mosaddek Hossain and a fluent 48 not out from Afif Hossain, Abahani snatched the victory comfortably.