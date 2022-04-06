Abahani beat perennial foes Mohammedan

Mohammedan, who were invited to bat first, posted 255 before being all out in 49 overs. Abahani comfortably gunned down the target in 46.2 overs, making 256-4.
Vihari who hit a century in the last match, scored 59 and steadied the ship after Abahani were reduced to 39-2, losing Munim Shahriar for 31 and Naim Shiekh for naught.
Jaker Ali gave him the company and together they shared 98-run to keep Abahani aloft. Jaker Ali was out on 60.
Captain Mosaddek then struck a brilliant unbeaten knock of 52 from just 37 balls with four fours and four sixes to hasten the victory. He was ably supported by Afif Hossain, who also played a similar attacking knock of 48 not out of 38 with four fours and two sixes.
Afif also took 2-36 in Mohammedan's innings to contribute with both batting and bowling. He was later adjudged man of the match.
But the wrecker-in-chief of Mohammedan was Tanzim Hasan Sakib who claimed 3-36 to scythe down their top order.
Pakistan recruit Mohammad Hafeez was the top-scorer for Mohammedan with 70 while Ruyel Miah made 51. Mahmudullah Riyad was the other notable contributor with 42. Opener Rony Talukdar added 34. However apart from them no batters could stand tall despite getting a nice platform to bludgeon Abahani bowling.