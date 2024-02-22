Afghanistan win three-run thriller against Sri Lanka

Afghanistan salvaged some pride on Wednesday when they secured a nail-biting three-run win over hosts Sri Lanka in the third T20 international, the last game of their multi-format tour.

It has been a wretched tour for the Afghans -- losing six matches in a row -- but skipper Ibrahim Zadran said he was "feeling great" after his team held their nerve in a dramatic close with a hard-fought win.

"I am happy with the win," Zadran said. "Unfortunately, we lost the series."

Sri Lanka had already secured the three-match T20 series after winning the first two games, the first by four runs, and the second by 72 runs.

They had also won the one-off Test match and the one-day international series in a 3-0 clean sweep.

But Afghanistan seemed determined to win at least one match.