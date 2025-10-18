Top 10 wicket takers in ODI History
More than 54 years have passed since the inception of one day international cricket. This was the most popular format of the game before the emergence of the T-20 cricket. There was a time when many would learn all the figures – the highest wicket-takers of the format, each bowler’s career-best figures by heart. T20 has probably taken that place now. Let’s take a look back at the top 10 wicket-takers in ODI cricket.
10. Anil Kumble
Total wickets: 337
Economy rate: 4.30
Best bowling: 6/12
Fifers: 2
ODI career: 1990–2007
India’s Anil Kumble ranks tenth on the list. He was one of the finest leg-spinners of his era. He did not spin the ball excessively, but he was renowned for his precise and subtle variations. He troubled batsmen by exploiting every advantage the pitch offered. This tireless spinner regularly bowled with cunning, delivering crucial wickets for India at key moments. He claimed 337 wickets in ODIs.
9. Lasith Malinga
Total wickets: 338
Economy rate: 5.35
Best bowling: 6/38
Fifers: 8
ODI career: 2004–2019
Lasith Malinga was made unique by his slinging action and lethal yorkers. Even today, when cricket fans hear “Toe Crusher,” his image immediately comes to mind. His perfect yorkers, especially in the death overs, made him one of the most effective bowlers in limited-overs cricket. The Sri Lankan also troubled batsmen with occasional deceptive cutters. He is the only bowler to have taken three hat-tricks in ODIs and the only one to claim four wickets in four consecutive balls. He finished his ODI career with 338 wickets.
8. Brett Lee
Total wickets: 380
Economy rate: 4.76
Best bowling: 5/22
5-wicket hauls in an innings: 9
ODI career: 2000–2012
Brett Lee won the hearts of cricket fans with his extreme pace and aggressive bowling style. The Australian fast bowler had a special ability to unsettle batsmen, which propelled his ODI career to great heights. Regularly rewarding his captain’s trust, he claimed crucial wickets, particularly in the early powerplay and death overs, strengthening Australia’s bowling attack. With 380 wickets, Brett Lee ranks eighth among the highest wicket-takers in ODI history.
7. Glenn McGrath
Total wickets: 381
Economy rate: 3.88
Best bowling: 7/15
Fifers: 7
ODI career: 1993–2007
Glenn McGrath was world-famous for his impeccable line and length and subtle seam movement. The legendary Australian pacer’s disciplined bowling meant even a small mistake from the batsman often led to their dismissal. He repeatedly dismantled opposing batting line-ups almost single-handedly. McGrath, Australia’s highest wicket-taker in ODI history with 381 wickets, ranks seventh on this list.
6. Shaun Pollock
Total wickets: 393
Economy rate: 3.67
Best bowling: 6/35
Fifers: 5
ODI career: 1996–2008
Shaun Pollock came from a true cricketing family, with his grandfather, father, uncle, and cousins all playing the game. Yet it was Pollock who brought the family the greatest fame. The former South African captain played as an all-rounder but earned his reputation in the cricketing world primarily through pace bowling. He consistently maintained perfect line and length, making it difficult for batsmen to score. His economy rate of just 3.67 in ODIs speaks volumes. With 393 wickets, he ranks sixth on this list.
5. Shahid Afridi
Total wickets: 395
Economy rate: 4.62
Best bowling: 7/12
Fifers: 9
ODI career: 1996–2015
Shahid Afridi was one of the most popular cricketers of his era. While fans often awaited his explosive batting, he was even more effective with the ball. Alongside leg-break googlies, he regularly bowled the flipper. Afridi excelled at breaking partnerships in the middle overs, claiming 395 wickets in ODIs.
4. Chaminda Vaas
Total wickets: 400
Economy rate: 4.18
Best bowling: 8/19
Fifers: 4
ODI career: 1994–2008
Undoubtedly, Chaminda Vaas is Sri Lanka’s finest left-arm pacer. He holds the best bowling figures in ODI history, taking 8 wickets for 19 runs against Zimbabwe in 2001. He is also the only bowler to take a hat-trick in the first over of an ODI match, achieved against Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup. The 1996 World Cup winner played his last ODI in 2008 against India in Colombo, dismissing Yuvraj Singh for his 400th wicket.
3. Waqar Younis
Total wickets: 416
Economy rate: 4.68
Best bowling: 7/36
Fifers: 13
ODI career: 1989–2003
Waqar Younis was hailed as the king of reverse swing. The legendary Pakistani fast bowler could generate severe swing just before the ball pitched, even at high pace. His low slinging action and precise control made him one of the most fearsome bowlers in the world. With 416 wickets in ODIs, Waqar ranks third on this list.
2. Wasim Akram
Total wickets: 502
Economy rate: 3.89
Best bowling: 5/15
Fifers: 6
ODI career: 1984–2003
It is said that at the peak of his career, Wasim Akram had complete mastery over the ball, swinging it exactly as he wished. His skill in swing and seam movement placed him among the most celebrated fast bowlers in the world. He was particularly feared with the new ball. Wasim was the first bowler to reach the 500-wicket milestone in ODI history, finishing with 502 wickets. His fierce bowling turned the course of many matches, often winning games single-handedly for Pakistan. His career featured several unforgettable deliveries, including the two consecutive balls that bowled England’s Allan Lamb and Chris Lewis in the 1992 World Cup final — a moment that remains etched in the memory of cricket fans.
1. Muttiah Muralitharan
Total wickets: 534
Economy rate: 3.93
Best bowling: 7/30
Fifers: 10
ODI career: 1993–2011
When he bowled, it was as if fire burned in his eyes. He did not just deliver a ball; it was like throwing golden dust, leaving batsmen bewildered. Known as the “Spin Magician,” Muttiah Muralitharan spun the ball at will, confusing batsmen and becoming the highest wicket-taker in international cricket history (1,347 wickets).
At the top of the ODI wicket-takers list as well, he claimed 534 wickets. The 1996 World Cup-winning off-spinner dominated the game for Sri Lanka for nearly his entire career.