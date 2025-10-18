Top 10 wicket takers in ODI History

Total wickets: 502

Economy rate: 3.89

Best bowling: 5/15

Fifers: 6

ODI career: 1984–2003

It is said that at the peak of his career, Wasim Akram had complete mastery over the ball, swinging it exactly as he wished. His skill in swing and seam movement placed him among the most celebrated fast bowlers in the world. He was particularly feared with the new ball. Wasim was the first bowler to reach the 500-wicket milestone in ODI history, finishing with 502 wickets. His fierce bowling turned the course of many matches, often winning games single-handedly for Pakistan. His career featured several unforgettable deliveries, including the two consecutive balls that bowled England’s Allan Lamb and Chris Lewis in the 1992 World Cup final — a moment that remains etched in the memory of cricket fans.