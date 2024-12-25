BCB successful in unearthing fresh blood

The Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) goal to unearth some new hard-hitter batters for the Twenty 20 format through a revamped National Cricket League T20 is considered a huge success.

The tournament, which ended Tuesday with Rangpur clinching the trophy, unleashed some power hitters, who could be the future of Bangladesh cricket if nurtured well.

During the national team’s tour of the West Indies, the eight-team tournament also became a big stage for players outside the national team to bring them into the limelight.

Just as the completely new players stole the show, those who were dropped from the national team also performed to make their case stronger.