Afif-Mehidey’s record partnership gives Tigers winning start against Afghans

Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz built a 174-run partnership to help Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by four wickets in the first One Day International (ODI) match in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Afif Hossain scored 93 off 115 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed 81 off 120 as Bangladesh scored 219 with six balls to spare to beat the Afghanistan.

The is the highest seventh wicket partnership in ODIs for Bangladesh, and also the second highest seventh wicket partnership ever.

Earlier, fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets as Bangladesh bowled out Afghanistan for 215 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The visitors lost regular wickets after they elected to bat first at the start of the three-match series but Zadran gave them a respectable total with his 67 in Chittagong.

