ICC, Google join hands to elevate women’s cricket

ICC announced a landmark women’s-only global partnership with Google on Friday, according to a news release published on ICC website on Friday.

The collaboration will lead to the world cricket governing body leveraging Google’s advanced technology and commitment to supporting women’s sports, enhancing fan engagement and increasing accessibility.

The groundbreaking partnership comes at an exciting juncture in the women’s game, with two major global events scheduled in the next 10 months - the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales.