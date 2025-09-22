Not a rivalry anymore, Suryakumar says after beating Pakistan

Asked if this dominance showed that the rivalry was waning, Suryakumar replied, "You guys should stop asking questions about the rivalry between India-Pakistan.

"According to me, if two teams play 15-20 matches, and if it is even, then it is a rivalry. 13-0, 10-1, I don't know what the stat is, but this is not a rivalry anymore."

Pakistan's last of three T20 wins over India came in the Asia Cup in Dubai in 2022.

India and Pakistan only play in multinational tournaments as their bilateral ties have been stalled since 2012 over political tension.

Pakistan rode on a brilliant 45-ball 58 from opener Sahibzada Farhan but managed 171-5 after romping to 93-1 in 9.3 overs.

Suryakumar said that India played better cricket as Abishek and Shubman Gill put on a rapid 105 for the opening stand in 9.5 overs.

"I think we were better than them (Pakistan), and also from a bowling point of view," said Suryakumar. "The catch drop percentage at this venue is so high and that is part and parcel of the game."