Liton optimistic of Bangladesh's victory against India

Bangladesh which lost the first Test by 188 runs, was bowled out for 227 in their first innings in the second Test. India then took an 87-run lead by racking up 314 in their first innings.
However the home side once again experienced a collapse and was bowled out for 231 in their second innings.
After being reduced to 113-6, Bangladesh could have been bowled out cheaply but Liton resisted. He put on 46 and 60 with Nurul Hasan Sohan and Taskin Ahmed for the seventh and eighth wicket stand to set a target closer to 150 runs mark, which now looked decisive.
Liton at end was dismissed for 78. Opener Zakir Hasan was the other notable contributor with 51. Both Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed made identical 31 runs.
"We are comfortably ahead of them (India). If we can execute our plan well tomorrow, they will be broken. And that's what our target. We just know that we have to win the game and that's it," Liton remarked.
"We knew we have to take a couple of wicket early tomorrow and if we can do so, the game will tilt us in our favour completely."
If Bangladesh can win the Test, it will be their most memorable bilateral series one. They had already won the ODI series by 2-1 and a drawn Test series meant, it will be the first time, they do so against a top flight opposition.