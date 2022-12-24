Liton optimistic of Bangladesh's victory against India

Bangladesh batter Liton Das was upbeat of his side's chance to win the second Test and draw the two-match series, stating that after being reduced to 45-4 in the chase of 145 runs, India are under extreme pressure, reports BSS.

"We know batting in the fourth innings is extremely tough in Mirpur pitch. They had already lost four wickets for 45 runs and still needed 100 runs and it is really tough," Liton said during the press conference after the third day's play.

"We wanted to set a target of 200/220 but we gave a target less than that. However considering the situation, now we believe this target is enough to win the game."