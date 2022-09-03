Gurbaz helps Afghanistan to 175-6 against Sri Lanka

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed 84 to guide Afghanistan to a 175-6 against Sri Lanka in the opening Twenty20 international of the Asia Cup Super Four on Saturday.

Gurbaz put on a key second-wicket stand of 93 with Ibrahim Zadran, who made 40, after being put into bat first but Sri Lanka hit back late to check the opposition total at Sharjah.

Gurbaz, a wicketkeeper-batsman, had a narrow escape when he was caught in the deep off Maheesh Theekshana but repays suggested the fielder had touched the rope.