India beat arch-rivals Pakistan to win Asian Games cricket gold

India beat fierce rivals Pakistan by 19 runs on Saturday to win Asian Games cricket gold after a pulsating final in front of a small but raucous crowd in Nagoya, Japan.

World T20 champions India posted 211-6 in their 20 overs with Abhishek Sharma scoring 61 and Tilak Varma 51 not out, before Hasan Nawaz's brilliant 96 saw Pakistan come up just short at 192-6.

The neighbouring countries only meet in international tournaments and on neutral ground because of political tensions.

The captains refused the normal handshakes before the match.

Afterwards, the jubilant India players paraded their national flag around the ground, which was originally for baseball.