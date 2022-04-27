Anamul Haque first batter to reach 1000 runs milestone in DPL

Before the league got the List A status, it is believe only two batters could reach the 1000-run landmark in single season. Abahani captain Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu was believed to hit the milestone as the first batter in 1984-85 season and then Mohammedan Sporting Club's foreign recruit Steve Tikolo scored 1227 runs in 2001 season. But no official data was found about their record as the league was not considered as List A tournament during that time.

The BCB also didn't take any initiative to keep the data in that time. However Anamul's current ran tally stood 1042 runs with three centuries and eight half-centuries after his 84 ball-112 against Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club at BKSP-4 ground on Tuesday.

Earlier he rewrote the record by becoming the highest run-getter in DPL since in got the List A status. He overcame Saif Hasan's 814-run tally in his just 12th match of the DPL.