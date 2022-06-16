Anamul returns to Bangladesh team after 8 years

Right-hand batter Anamul Haque Bijoy returned to the Bangladesh team after eight years, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said Wednesday.

He will be available to play Test from the second match of the two-match Test series between West Indies and Bangladesh which will begin on 24 June at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia - the same venue where Anamul played his last Test against the same team in 2014, reports UNB.

In his four-Test career, Anamul scored 73 runs with the best innings of 22 runs.