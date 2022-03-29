AR Rahman to perform at 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100'

The much-awaited A R Rahman concert, which was postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is finally going to take place at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday, reports BSS.

The Oscar-winning musician will perform in 'Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100' programme, organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the programme in which Bangladesh artist Momtaz Begum and popular band Miles will also perform.