1st Test: Bangladesh seal win over Pakistan as Nahid takes five wickets
Bangladesh on Tuesday secured a historic 104-run victory over Pakistan in the Mirpur Test, registering their third consecutive Test win against Pakistan and their first on home soil.
Chasing a target of 268 runs to win the match in the second innings, Pakistan collapsed for just 163 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.
Fast bowler Nahid Rana produced a magical spell in Bangladesh’s second-innings bowling performance, claiming five wickets for 40 runs to dismantle Pakistan’s batting lineup.
* More to follow…