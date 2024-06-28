Two senior players’ off-form clearly affected team: Taskin Ahmed

Bangladesh vice-captain Taskin Ahmed said the out-of-form of two senior players clearly had an effect on the team but not off the field.

“We had been together for 47 days, as well as in a good term off the field. It is normal for a team to face problems when its senior players are out of form. Still, we hope we will overcome it soon,” he said replying to queries on the off-form of experienced players Shakib AL Hasan and Mahmuhdullah during the ICC T20 World Cup.

Taskin Ahmed was speaking to reporters at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, after the Bangladesh team's arrival on Friday morning. His briefing, however, dominated the team performance as well as the match against Afghanistan where Bangladesh conceded an 8-run defeat.