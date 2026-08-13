Hasan becomes first Bangladeshi bowler to take 5 wickets in Australia

What are the cricketers who dream of playing Test cricket like? There are only a handful of them in Bangladesh. Even fewer are the fast bowlers.

Hasan Mahmud stands proudly among them without any doubt. Saying that he just dreams of it probably does not capture the whole picture because he is also turning those dreams into reality.

Like he did today. Thanks to him, for the first time in Australia, a Bangladeshi pacer was seen taking at least five wickets.