Aussie Test skipper breaks silence on Langer exit

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins on Wednesday denied that a player revolt over Justin Langer's intense management style was behind the batting great's shock resignation as men's team coach.

Cummins had been under pressure from former players to explain his role in Langer's departure after the 51-year-old quit on Saturday following unsuccessful talks with Cricket Australia over a contract extension.

The paceman broke his silence in a written statement, saying he was previously unable to comment as it would have put his team in an "impossible situation".