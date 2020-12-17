Australia ahead as comical run out ends Kohli’s industrious innings

Ajinkya Rahane ran out his captain Virat Kohli after a horror mix-up, sparking a mini collapse to gift Australia an advantage over India after an intense opening day of the day-night first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Master batsman Kohli looked on track for a 28th Test century after knuckling down to steady the ship when he came in at 32 for two.

But in the final session of the day, Rahane pushed at a Nathan Lyon delivery and made to run, only to bail out, leaving Kohli stranded in the middle of the pitch after his battling 74.

It spoiled a fighting recovery from India who lost Prithvi Shaw to a fiery Mitchell Starc in the first over of the day and were struggling when Pat Cummins snared Mayank Agarwal.