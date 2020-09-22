Australia all-rounder Marsh suffers ankle injury in IPL

Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh was forced from the pitch with a potentially serious ankle injury as Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their Indian Premier League opener to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Monday.

Marsh, who helped Australia to a one-day international series win over world champions England earlier this month, turned his right ankle while trying to stop a drive from compatriot Aaron Finch after bowling his second delivery.

The 28-year-old managed two more balls before limping from the field, although he did manage to get out to face one delivery with the bat at number 10 as Hyderabad battled to stave off the 10-run loss to Virat Kohli’s side.