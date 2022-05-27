Australia bids farewell to Andrew Symonds

Andrew Symonds was remembered as a supremely talented cricketer with “a pure heart” at a memorial service on Friday for the Australian former all-rounder who died aged 46.

Symonds was killed in a single-vehicle accident in northern Queensland earlier this month, leaving Australian cricket reeling once more following the recent and unexpected deaths of greats Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.

Family, friends, fans and former teammates gathered to celebrate his life at a public memorial service at a stadium in the coastal city of Townsville, where he lived.