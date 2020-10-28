Australia confirm schedule for India series

Australia will kick off its international summer with limited overs series against India in Sydney and Canberra from 27 November before the four-test series starts in Adelaide as a day-night match on 17 December, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday.

A tour worth about A$300 million ($214 million) to Australian cricket will commence with three one-day internationals followed by three Twenty20's at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and Canberra's Manuka Oval, CA said in a statement.

The second test will proceed at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the traditional Boxing Day slot on 26 December, with the third test at the SCG from 7 January.