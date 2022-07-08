Australia eye big total after Labuschagne hundred in Galle

Marnus Labuschagne smashed 104 before falling at the stroke of Tea putting Australia on course for a big first innings total on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday.

The tourists, who are 1-0 ahead in the two-Test series, lost both their openers in the morning session after electing to bat at the Galle International Stadium.

Labuschagne then brought up his first hundred outside Australia and deflated Sri Lanka with his 134-run partnership with Smith, who was batting on 52.