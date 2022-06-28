Australia pick Swepson for Sri Lanka spin battle

Australia’s Mitchell Swepson will play the opening Test against Sri Lanka, with touring skipper Pat Cummins on Tuesday calling the leg-spinner an “important cog” in their bowling attack.

The 28-year-old Swepson will partner premier spinner Nathan Lyon at the start of the two-match series on Wednesday in Galle, where the pitch is expected to be a turner.

Cummins stopped short of disclosing the full Australian XI, with doubts over batsman Travis Head, who injured his hamstring during the team’s loss in the one-day international series.

“Just want to see how Travis gets through, so we’ll give him bit more time. But yes, Mitchell Swepson will be the second spinner in the Test match,” Cummins told reporters.